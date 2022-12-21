The Republican National Committee (CNR), the governing body of the Republican Party in the United States, is requesting that the US Federal Election Commission reopen an investigation into Twitter’s censorship of reports on the laptop of Hunter Biden, son of the American president, which show the influence he would have exercised with Ukrainian companies when his father was vice president, in the administration of Barack Obama.

Last Tuesday (20), the chief adviser of the CNR, Matthew Raymer, sent a letter to the Electoral Commission pressuring the body to reopen an investigation filed in August 2021, which accused the social network of having made a “political contribution corporate in illegal cash” to Biden’s campaign, elected president in 2020. The action now stems from the disclosure of the so-called “Twitter Files”, a set of information purposely leaked by Twitter, after the acquisition of the company by billionaire Elon Musk, to journalists independent from the USA.

“These revelations (…) expose how the previous senior administration took active steps to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and other information harmful to the Democratic Party and its candidate,” says the Raymer’s letter, first reported by Fox News🇧🇷

The action of the Republican Committee followed the release of the seventh part of the Twitter Files, made by journalist Michael Shellenberger on Twitter itself, in which he details, from the social network’s archives, how the FBI pressured the company to censor the original report on Hunter Biden’s laptop, made by the New York Post. According to Shellenberger’s investigation, FBI agents would have induced Twitter executives to classify the NY Post report as the product of a hacker attack and disinformation, even though they had proof that the data contained in the report was true.

“We present evidence that points to an organized effort by representatives of the intelligence community, directed at senior executives at news and social media companies, to discredit leaked information about Hunter Biden before and after it was published,” Shellenberger wrote.

“Throughout 2020,” wrote the journalist, “the FBI and other security agencies urged Yoel Roth [ex-executivo-chefe de segurança do Twitter] repeatedly dismissing reports about Hunter Biden’s laptop, such as [produto de] a Russian ‘hack-and-leak’ operation [invada e vaze]🇧🇷

The statement is followed by a print showing an affidavit by Roth in which he claims to have attended regular meetings with the FBI since 2018 and that, in one of these meetings, security agents warned him about possible “hack-and-leak” operations. ” close to the 2020 presidential elections.

Among the various new revelations made by Schellenberger is that the FBI would have paid millions of dollars to Twitter as compensation for the time taken by its executives to provide the information requested by the agency. In one of the emails obtained by the journalist, a Twitter executive claims that the company had earned more than US$ 3.4 million, the result of a “refund program” due to the legal process of responding to the FBI. The fact was amplified by Elon Musk himself on his Twitter account: “The government paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor information from the public.”

At page about your security policyTwitter informs that the company may request reimbursement of costs associated with information produced for the purposes of legal processes, as provided by US law.

The Twitter Files continue to be revealed regularly by a group of independent journalists. On Tuesday, the leaks revealed that the platform would have helped the Pentagon to make propaganda against US enemies.