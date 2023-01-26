Park workers put Open space and mountain parks located in Boulder, Colorado, has cameras in different areas of the 46,000-acre land for research purposes.

These cameras take pictures of the animals and birds in the park, as they work in a simple way, as they take the picture as soon as the animal steps in front of the lens.

At night, the cameras use infrared light to take pictures, without disturbing the animals.

Of the 580 photos taken of bears, it turned out that 400 of them were “selfies” of one bear, which kept moving in front of the camera as if it took different positions for photography, just like humans.

The park’s wildlife ecologist, Christian Nunes, explained that cameras have been installed to take pictures of wildlife, noting that “sometimes, we put cameras in places where we think we will encounter mysterious animals, such as American beavers or black bears.”“.

But more often than not, cameras are placed in areas that animals usually like to pass through.