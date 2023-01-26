The set of tigers continues as the general leader of the contest with 2 victories and a draw. Those led by coach Diego Cocca are one of the favorites for the title and now they will seek to continue the positive streak when they face Atlético San Luis.
The cats come from a draw, not without difficulties, against Xolos de Tijuana, where André-Pierre Gignac saved the northern team with his goal to rescue the tie on one of the most complicated courts in the country.
For its part, Atlético San Luis could not cope in its visit to the Sultana del Norte against Rayados de Monterrey, falling 3 goals to 1.
When?: Saturday January 28
Place: San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: academic
Hour: 7:05 p.m.
You can enjoy the game through the exclusive signal of VIX+.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Jesus Garza, Igor Lichnovsky, Samir de Souza, Jesus Angulo
Media: Rafael de Souza, Guido Pizarro, Fernando Gorriarán, Javier Aquno
Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac
Diego Lainez new player
One of the strongest news from the northern team is about the case of Diego Laínez. Everything is ready to make it official and it is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the information on the new signing is released.
After not having entered Real Betis’s plans, the feline team raised its hand to bet on its services and pay the amount of 2 million dollars per year requested by the player.
Florian Thauvin attends training with lawyer
This Tuesday the French Florian Thauvin He attended Tigres training accompanied by a lawyer. The former college player managed to enter the parking lot, however, he was denied entry to the team locker room.
The only one who came up to greet him was his compatriot André-Pierre Gignac, with whom he chatted for a few minutes before leaving with his adviser.
Now, Thauvin is expected to present his disagreement before the Femexfut Controversy Commission, to determine his case.
Goalie: Marcelo Barovero
Defenses: Ricardo Chávez, Unai Bilbao, Jesús Piñuelas, Uziel García, David Andrade
Media: Andres Iniestra, Dieter Villalpando, and Rodrigo Dourado.
Forwards: Leonardo Bonatini and John Murillo
tigers 1-2 saint Louis
