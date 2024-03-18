The creators of cars of the Russian brand Aurus continue to work on the electric motorcycle Merlon, now the equipment is undergoing active testing. About this in an interview kp.ru, which was released on March 18, said the chief designer of the project, director of the FSUE NAMI Style Center, Yuri Chernenko.

“The motorcycle will be called Aurus Merlon. Merlon is a battlement on the Kremlin wall. It is planned that a version for free sale will also be produced. Motorcycles will be used at special events and accompany the presidential limousine,” Chernenko said.

According to the specialist, electric power plants have good prospects in motorcycle technology. In winter, the main problem with electric vehicles is the “stove”; heating takes a lot of energy. In addition, the motorcycle is relatively lightweight and does not require a large, powerful battery, the specialist noted.

Work on the Aurus Merlon motorcycle has been going on for several years. Back in July 2022, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation reported that a pilot batch of prototypes was undergoing a full test cycle. FSUE NAMI then told us that work on the main structural and design solutions for the motorcycle had already been completed.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the motorcycle is equipped with a 140 kW (190 hp) engine and is capable of accelerating to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. The maximum speed is 200 km/h, and the range is 200 kilometers.

Aurus cars have been produced in Yelabuga since mid-2021; Senat sedans and Komendant crossovers are produced at the site.

On February 14, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that production of the new Aurus line of business class cars together with a foreign partner would be launched at the former Toyota plant in St. Petersburg. The first copies are planned to be released at the end of 2024.