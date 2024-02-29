Ukraine enters the third year of the war with less funding than the West gave it at the start of the Russian invasion. The package approved by the European Union is more intended to help the functioning of the Ukrainian State and the support of the United States, which is more military, is frozen in Congress due to pressure from the Republicans. How much longer can Ukraine resist financially and what impact will it have in its third year of conflict with Russia? We analyze it in El Debate.

For months now, financial aid from the United States and the European Union to Ukraine has fallen compared to the number of commitments they made in 2022, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

In American politics, Republicans oppose a bill being debated in the House of Representatives to send another $60 billion to Ukraine, in addition to the $75 billion that Washington has given it since it started the war with Russia.

Instead, at the end of February, the European Union gave the green light for a new financial package for 50 billion euros. With this, the bloc has promised 144 billion, of which it has only sent 77 billion, according to the Kiel Institute.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urges his Western allies to send the promised aid.

Meanwhile, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, led a summit of 20 world leaders in which he asked for more support for Kiev, despite the fact that aid from Paris is negligible compared to that of Germany or the United Kingdom, the largest European contributors. .

With this economic outlook, how long will Ukraine be able to resist without sufficient financing? We discussed it with our guests:

– Kristian Herbolzheimer, director of the International Catalan Institute for Peace.

– Ezequiel Luis Bistoletti, professor of international relations in Germany, host of the YouTube channel 'Demolishing myths of politics'.