Lai is the front-runner to take over as Taiwan’s president in the January election and is in the United States on what is officially a stopover on his way to Paraguay to attend the inauguration ceremony of its new president. Paraguay is one of only 13 countries that maintain formal relations with Taiwan, which China claims.

“If Taiwan is safe, the world will be safe, and if the Taiwan Strait is at peace, then the world will be at peace,” Lai said in remarks at a luncheon in New York that were released by the presidential office in Taiwan.“.

“We are indeed on the right track. We do not fear or back down because of the increasing authoritarian threats. We must have the courage and strength to continue developing Taiwan on the path of democracy,” he added.“.

China harbors a particular antipathy towards Lai, who has previously described himself as an “actor of Taiwan independence”. However, Lai said repeatedly during his election campaign that he did not seek to change the status quo, but only the people of Taiwan could decide their own future.

Lai pledged to maintain peace and the status quo.

Lai said again that in the spirit of dignity and equality, he was “fully willing” to talk with China and seek peace and stability by following the policies of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen..

But he made it clear that he would protect Taiwan’s sovereignty and that only the people of Taiwan can decide their own future, noting that the Republic of China, the official name of Taiwan, and the People’s Republic of China “are not subject to each other.”“.