In recent days, much has been said about the departure of the Mexican soccer player. Luis Chavezwho would be trying his luck in foreign soccer.
After having been the best Mexican soccer player in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the spotlight fell on the element of the Tuzos del Pachuca, for which international clubs immediately approached to ask about their services.
However, the high command of the La Bella Airosa club decided to leave him for another semester in Pachuca, so that he could continue to develop and become more mature. Now, one of the teams that is looking for the hiring of him at all costs is the moscow dynamo.
However, the signing was temporarily cut short, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, which prevented the Russians from paying the Mexican club the termination clause, which Luis Chávez is willing to pay for himself. to achieve his dream, although time may play against him.
“In the Tuzos del Pachuca they expect midfielder Luis Chávez to pay his release clause for seven million dollars next week, although they clarify that there is no time limit for the footballer who aims to play in Europe”.
“Luis Chávez promised to pay his termination clause to be able to go free to football in Russia, although he has not made the respective payment. In the event that the player does not pay, he will have to fulfill his contract with the Tuzos, which has two remaining years”ESPN reported.
Rayados de Monterrey was one of the teams that was interested in Chávez’s services, however, the national team rejected the proposal to sign with the Russian club.
