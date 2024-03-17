The Taiwanese Government has proposed an international cooperation budget for its allies in Latin America and the Caribbean valued at 4.87 billion Taiwan dollars (154 million dollars, 141 million euros) in 2024.

This aid package, which will focus mainly on infrastructure and social development programs, is slightly lower than the one approved in 2023, when it was 4.96 billion Taiwanese dollars (156 million dollars, 144 million euros), the newspaper reported this Sunday. local Taipei Times.

In a report sent to the Legislative Yuan (Parliament), the body in charge of approving the different budget items, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs argued that the amount could not be reduced “due to the need to strengthen existing ties to counteract the increase in the activities of Beijing aimed at undermine Taiwan’s diplomacy in the region.”

Previously, legislators had asked the Executive for explanations for keeping the budget for Latin America and the Caribbean practically unchanged, after the island lost diplomatic recognition from Honduras in 2023 and the social upheaval in Haiti prevented the implementation of the programs. of help in the area.

Activities funded by this year's aid program include projects to repair the region's economies after the COVID-19 pandemicempower women and promote vocational training and employment, noted the Taipei Times.

Young people looking for work Photo:Abel Cardenas. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

Among the measures contemplated is the construction of several hospital centers in Guatemala, as well as social housing and a science and technology university in Paraguay.

Taiwan's diplomatic recognition has been significantly reduced in recent years due to growing diplomatic pressure from China, which considers the island – autonomously governed since 1949 – a rebellious province.

Currently, Taiwan only maintains official ties with twelve states, seven of which (Paraguay, Guatemala, Belize, Haiti, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia and Saint Kitts and Nevis) are located in Latin America and the Caribbean.

EFE

Read more news in EL TIEMPO