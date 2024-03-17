The Abu Dhabi Police General Command launched 4 smart robots in the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate with the aim of using them in digital traffic awareness and education.

During the inauguration of the smart robots, Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoun Al Muhairi, Director of the Central Operations Sector, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in keeping pace with the technology revolution, which enhances the efficiency of policing and security work, pointing out that employing smart technologies is in line with the wise leadership’s directions towards anticipating the future with wise visions that plan to benefit from the latest intelligence technologies. Artificial energy for a sustainable future.

He explained that employing artificial intelligence technologies enhanced efforts, shortened time, and provided fruitful results in police and security work, and reflected on the well-being and happiness of society through being proactive in providing services that keep pace with the latest global developments, and accelerating the adoption of these advanced technological applications in digital traffic awareness and education through displaying digital traffic videos.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, said that the new robots are friendly to society and are used in traffic education and awareness, whether in the initiatives implemented by Abu Dhabi Police or the various events in which it participates with the main partners.

He added that it will be possible to watch the robots providing their services to the public, urging them to adhere to traffic laws and rules, warning them of wrong behavior, and providing answers to various inquiries that enhance traffic safety.

Major Ahmed Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of the Smart Traffic Robots Project at the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, pointed out that the experiments carried out by the Directorate using the automated and smart robot in awareness-raising have proven its remarkable success in interacting with the public and dealing with its modern technologies easily, providing advice, guidance and responses to their questions on many topics. Awareness, such as the dangers of distraction on the road, clear and accurate answers about the value of traffic violations and the importance of safe traffic driving, and urging them to adhere to traffic laws and regulations to avoid the occurrence of violations.