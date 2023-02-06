An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit the eastern part of the island of Taiwan. This became known on February 6 from publications Central Weather Bureau.

The report says that the tremor occurred at 04:20 local time (23:20 Moscow time). The epicenter of the tremors was located 34.4 km northeast of the city of Hualien, where about 350 thousand people live. The source lay at a depth of 15.8 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

On the night of February 6, seismologists recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. Several dozen aftershocks followed. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6. Syrian provinces also suffered as a result of this natural disaster.

On the eve of the country’s authorities reported that more than 7,300 people were rescued from the rubble within 20 hours after the earthquake in southeast Turkey. It also became known that the number of personnel and vehicles increased.

In the evening of this day, the planes of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations flew to Turkey and Syria, which suffered from the earthquake. The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, Alexander Kurenkov, specified: Russian rescuers were sent on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Employees of the Centrospas airmobile detachment and the Leader center will fly to the zones of devastating earthquakes on four planes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared national mourning until February 12 inclusive.