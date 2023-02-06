Take-Two has indicated the sales figures of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemptionrevealing that GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 continue to sell and in recent months the success has not ended at all, quite the contrary. Marvel’s Midnight Sunshowever, it is not convincing.

GTA 5 it’s now at 175 million units, up from around 170 million in November 2022. The holiday season has given another boost to the game, which sells as much as a recently released new video game. Of course it also helps GTA Online, which continues to be very popular. The saga, overall, is now over 395 million units.

As for instead Red Dead Redemption, the franchise has sold more than 70 million units, with the second installment alone being able to sell over 50 million units. This figure is an update on the November 2022 data, which spoke of 46 million units. Furthermore, in this case, the success of the game is mainly due to the single player component, given that the online mode – although active – is no longer really updated and expanded by Rockstar Games.

As for instead Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has revealed that – during an interview with the CEO of Take-Two – the latter confirmed to him that in commercial terms the game is not a success, although critics have praised it. One reason for the commercial failure could be the release window, but he believes that, like other Firaxis games, Midnight Suns will have a chance of long-term success.

Schreier also confirms that he asked the CEO about GTA 6 but received no response, as can be expected.