As officially announced by the account of MultiVersus, Season 1 of the new fighting game ready to compete with Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. and various exponents of the genre has been postponed for some time. This should have arrived on the day of August 9and sadly at the moment the company has not yet provided a new release date to rely on.

While we don’t know when MultiVersus Season 1 will arrive, it has been confirmed that Morty (by Rick & Morty), which was supposed to come along with this one, was consequently postponed at the same time, hoping that it would be possible to deal with new information on the release in a short space of time.

We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players. (2/3) – MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 4, 2022

It therefore remains to be found when we will finally have to deal with the release date of Season 1 of MultiVersus and Morty, which – albeit not yet announced – given the development of the game currently rather lively, should finally be released in a few time (although we do not know if soon or not).