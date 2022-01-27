BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment released the launch trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S And PC through Microsoft Store at a price of € 49.99, as well as being included in the catalog of Game Pass PC and Console.

Below the launch trailer we report the description of the official website.

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! – Launch trailer

For the first time ever, the Taiko no Tatsujin franchise comes to Xbox with TAIKO NO TATSUJIN: THE DRUM MASTERavailable today for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Windows PC. The game is also available for free on Xbox Game Pass for Console & PC. Xbox players can now discover the game based on the famous Japanese Taiko drums and its gameplay based on the notes of Don & Katsu. With over 70 songs available, spanning all genres, there will be fun both offline and online, where Ranked Matches pits two players against each other to determine who has the best skills as a percussionist. Record record after record by accurately playing the notes Don and Ka on your drum in Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! Includes over 70 songs, a local multiplayer mode and online ranked matches. Let your percussionist spirit ignite! A simple but fun music game! The game system is simple: you have to hit the notes Don and Ka in time to the music as they flow from right to left. There are 4 difficulty levels for each song, so choose the one that suits you best and enjoy!

Fiery musical battles! There are many ways to enjoy Taiko no Tatsujin alongside others: multiplayer a local, online ranked matches, online friendly matches and online leaderboards!

Over 70 songs included! From the most popular anime and video game songs to the most popular classics and pop songs, the choice of songs and musical genres is vast!

A rich customization system! Collect coins with your executions to purchase customization items such as outfits for Don-chan, the protagonist of Taiko no Tatsujin. Plus: Custom titles, tags and greetings to use in online battles to show your uniqueness to the world!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment