









,,I have been with the club for four years and I have always given everything. I was always there. Even off the field, I always chose the club’s interest. Now that I got this chance and they won’t let me go, I notice that they disappoint me,” Tagliafico tells ASH.

“I understand that we were in January and the situation was not easy, but in the end this situation hurts both of us. They understood me and they have their reasons, but it’s a shame. I don’t think you should let opportunities like this go to waste. This was a dream opportunity and they didn’t help me. It wasn’t clear from the start either that they wouldn’t let me go. It disappoints me, as I feel it hurts my professionalism. I always train well, never cause a problem, always show good behavior.”



Quote

It disappoints me, as I feel it hurts my professionalism. I always train well, never cause a problem, always show good behavior Nicolas Tagliafico

Marc Overmars recently explained Tagliafico’s situation on the Ajax website: ,,Keeping Nico was quite difficult. I wish him everything, but we also have to make sure we don’t shoot our own foot. We did not come to a good solution. Of course that is a shame for him, because FC Barcelona still has a fantastic name. It is sour for him that he plays less with us, but a transfer was not possible now,” said Overmars, who thought that the selection of Ajax would become too narrow with the departure of the Argentinian.

Reserve

Still, Tagliafico would have liked to leave Ajax, especially because he is currently a reserve with coach Erik ten Hag’s team. “At some point there is a time when you have seen everything. You know the club, your teammates, the coach and you know how the future will unfold. I saw no future for myself at Ajax, because not much has changed at the club. I would have liked to fight for my place at FC Barcelona, ​​because the coach has his preferences at Ajax. I know how it will be here. I don’t see that changing any time soon, so it seemed like an ideal time to leave, but the club didn’t let me go. But now the transfer window is closed and I will do what I always do.”

How Tagliafico sees the rest of the season? ,,I’m very calm, because it’s not that I don’t play because my performance was less. Every time I play I notice that I can perform. I have a lot of energy and although I don’t play, I stay at a good level. That is the most important.”

