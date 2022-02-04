Inflation The brewing company Carlsberg plans to raise the prices of its beers due to rising raw material prices

Carlsberg predicts that rising prices could have a negative impact on consumption.

Danish the brewing company Carlsberg said on Friday it would raise its beer prices this year due to higher raw material costs, according to the news agency AFP.

The company also released earnings figures for 2021 on Friday, which exceeded the pre-pandemic result.

Company is the world ‘s fourth largest brewing company, with its largest brands being Carlsberg and Tuborg. In Finland, Carlsberg owns Sinebrychoff, which produces Koff and Karhu beers, among others.

Carlsberg’s sales grew 14 percent last year. The volume of beverages sold increased by 8% despite a 7% decrease in Western Europe.

By 2022, Carlsberg estimates that operating profit will grow by 0–7 percent. According to the company, growth will be limited by rising costs and the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.