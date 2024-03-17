The electoral contest for Head of Government of Mexico City (CDMX)had the first confrontation between the three candidates tonight, where the issue of public services for the capital's residents stood out.

One of the topics that was put on the debate table was the Iztapalapa neighborhood and the deficiencies that have existed for years in the samewhich range from the lack of water, electricity and drainage, services that, although basic, still remain precarious for thousands of people.

In this regard, the candidate of the PRI-PAN-PRD coalition, Santiago Taboada, promised that he will save Iztapalapa of the fourth transformation that Morena's party has promised and that for years, it has not fulfilled.

“I love Iztapalapa so much that I am going to save it from the fourth transformation. I love Iztapalapa so much because I have been there, that we are going to give the colonies that you did not give drainage and drinking water.”

However, the former mayor of Benito Juárez continued with his statements and highlighted the years that the Party of Change has been in charge of CDMX: “Because I do love this city, but I want this city to have a quality of life. Your political team has been governing the city for 27 years and this city is neither safer nor less unequal.”

The debate by the Head of Government of Mexico City continues and the proposals for the capital's residents cover various social, economic and health issues.