Monday, September 11, 2023, 2:05 p.m.



The San José pavilion hosted the table tennis tournament throughout the weekend included in the calendar of the Guadalentín Sports Games organized by the Eliocroca Sports Association with the collaboration of the Table Tennis Federation of the Region of Murcia and the Sports Department of the Lorca City Council.

A total of 104 paddlers from the Region and neighboring provinces participated in the different categories. The tournament began on Saturday morning with the minor categories to continue in the afternoon with the under-21 and veteran categories, which has the largest number of participants. Sunday’s day hosted the absolute test with the attendance of renowned paddlers, such as Juan Pedro Sánchez from Totan, who ended up winning over Javier Soria from Murcia.

One of the great news that the tournament gave is the increase in female participants in the minor categories. «The balance we make of the tournament is very positive because it has developed without any problems and we have also had more registrations than in 2022, even there are clubs that have been in other editions and not this one due to various circumstances. The level in the absolute competition has been very high, with people who are playing at a professional level, but I would like to highlight that, despite being a minority sport and a small club, we have young players who joined last year and they are maintained. One of our objectives is to continue promoting the incorporation of girls into the club,” according to its organizer Juan Bautista Sánchez.

Table tennis was not the only test that concluded on this Sunday. The finals of the 4×4 volleyball tournament ‘Lorca parents and mothers and children’ were held at CD Felipe VI, one of the new features included in the 44th edition of the JDG. The president of the Eliocroca Sports Association, Antonio García, highlighted at the end of the event and after the presentation of the JDG commemorative medals that the sports proposal “has been a resounding success with 79 participants distributed into twelve teams. Both the parents and the organization are very happy. The children have enjoyed playing on some occasions with their parents and on other occasions against each other, it has been two spectacular days of coexistence.”

Another event at the CDFelipe VI this weekend was the first ‘Ciudad de Lorca’ basketball clinic that was sold out weeks ago. Throughout the day on Saturday, coaches and players held theoretical and practical sessions with coaches Jota Cuspinera, Diego Blázquez and Carlos González.

The sport of orienteering was another of the disciplines that fans from all over the Region of Murcia enjoyed with one of the regional league days, but also those who want to get started in a sporting activity that combines physical activity and a natural environment. The initiation course was held on Saturday at the Casa del Deporte with the participation of 13 registered participants from Torrevieja, Molina de Segura, Murcia and Lorca.

In total, nine girls and four boys who received theoretical training but also had the opportunity to practice in the test held in the Lorca district of Coy. A total of 230 people gathered around a map prepared by the Lorca orienteering club. The results of the different categories can be consulted on the website www.control200.com

Healthy Mondays



The Guadalentín Sports Games continue tomorrow with the start of the ‘Healthy Mondays’ program that brings physical activity to different districts of the Lorca municipality. Starting at 7:30 p.m., the graduate in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and personal trainer, Antonio Jesús Vidal, will teach the first session in Zarzadilla de Totana.

Also this Monday, the Senior Games and Sports begin to be held in the different senior centers, which will last until October 11 with a phase in each center and an inter-center phase from which the winning participants will emerge.