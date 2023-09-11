Home page World

A casual player accidentally finds her old Eurojackpot betting slip. When she lets him check it, it becomes clear: she is a multi-millionaire. An incredible story.

Hamm – Hmm, an old one Eurojackpot-Receipt – did I win anything? A woman from Swabia asked herself exactly this question after finding the two-week-old note in her apartment. The answer she gave in the lottoreception point was like a shock, reports wa.de. Then she went to work. “But I couldn’t concentrate.”

Woman accidentally finds old Eurojackpot receipt – and becomes multi-millionaire

It’s an incredible story. The 50-year-old will be playing Eurojackpot for only the second time in her life in mid-August 2023, betting on the numbers 2, 16, 22, 28, 46 as well as the Euro numbers 4 and 8. And these are exactly the numbers that will be played in the Friday drawing on August 18th. pulled in August. The probability of this is 1:140 million.

On the evening of the draw it was clear across Europe: someone had won the prize category and won ten million euros. Only the winner doesn’t realize this. She doesn’t immediately check her betting slip after the draw. “I am not a regular player,” the new multi-millionaire is quoted as saying in a statement from the Bavarian lottery center.

Eurojackpot winner goes to work after the shock

Only when the game receipt fell into her hands again did the 50-year-old have the ticket checked at a lottery acceptance point for a possible win. “When the word ‘central profit’ appeared on the screen and I looked at the odds, I realized that I was ten million euros richer,” she says. The employee then goes to work as if in shock.

Only later did she tell her parents. Her father looked at the winning odds and was happy – although he didn’t immediately realize what an incredible sum it was. “When he looked over the odds, he missed a few zeros and initially thought I had won 10,000 euros. Until I explained to him that there were three more zeros,” says the lucky winner. She doesn’t yet know what dreams she will fulfill with the money. Maybe she’ll decide that it would be nice not to go to work anymore.

Despite the mathematically low chances of winning millions: the Eurojackpot regularly turns people into millionaires. At the A German lottery record was achieved in the Eurojackpot drawing on November 8th, 2022: 120 million euros went to Berlin. And that wasn’t the only time that the main prize went to Germany. In June 2023 A player hit the record jackpot with a stake of just 10 euros.