SystemShock finally has one exit date official on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series: the remake made by Nightdive Studios will be available on Sony and Microsoft consoles starting from May 21st.

Exactly one year after its launch on PC, System Shock is therefore preparing to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox with a particularly refined and interesting remakecapable of combining the most successful aspects of the original with a modern technical sector.

If you have read our review of the System Shock remake, you already know what we think: although intimidated by the idea of ​​disappointing fans of the series in some way, the game offers a successful graphic and still very solid gameplay.