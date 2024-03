Saturday, March 2, 2024, 09:01

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The well-known restaurant Gregorio El de la Lonja, in San Javier, which has operated for the last eight years in the premises of the El Marino hotel, in front of the Barnuevo beach in Santiago de la Ribera, is experiencing its most sour hours. The tenants, children of the…