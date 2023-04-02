In detail, the semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr reported today, Sunday, that a military adviser to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards had died of his wounds after an Israeli air attack near the Syrian capital.

The agency said, “Miqdad Miqdani was injured during the Zionist attack at dawn on Friday and was martyred.”

Friday’s airstrike, Israel’s sixth strike in Syria in March, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, also killed Milad Haidari, another military adviser and Revolutionary Guards officer.

Israel has been carrying out attacks for years against what it says are Iranian-linked targets in Syria.

Iran says its officers are playing an advisory role in Syria at the invitation of Damascus.

Dozens of Revolutionary Guard members, including senior officers, have been killed in Syria during the war.

The Revolutionary Guards vowed to respond to the attack, which Israel launched on Friday.

Bombing on the countryside of Damascus

On Friday, Syria announced that it had confronted an Israeli attack that targeted sites in the Damascus countryside.

The Syrian News Agency, SANA, quoted a military source as saying, “Our air defense media responded to an Israeli aggression that targeted points in the countryside of Damascus with missiles.”

The source added, “At exactly 12:17 Friday morning, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a site in Damascus countryside.”

The source confirmed that “our air defenses intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down a number of them, and that the aggression led to some material losses.”

Another bombing of Homs

Today, Sunday, “SANA” said that 5 soldiers were wounded in an Israeli missile strike that targeted some points in Homs and its countryside.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense said in a statement carried by official media, “The Israeli army carried out an air attack at around 00:35 Sunday morning from a direction northeast of Beirut, targeting some points in the city of Homs and its countryside.”

A Syrian military source told official media that the strikes caused some material damage, with five soldiers injured.

Narratives about targeting sites

According to local media, the Israeli raids, which were heard in separate parts of Homs countryside, targeted:

Dabaa Military Airport, where the shelling caused material damage, but no injuries were reported.

The raids targeted military points belonging to the Syrian army southwest of Homs, specifically in the Qusayr countryside.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that explosions sounded and fires escalated in the research center in Khirbet al-Tin and another location in the al-Qusayr area and the al-Dabaa military airport area, while ambulances rushed to the targeted locations, amid confirmed information about dead and wounded people.

Reuters quoted sources from Western intelligence services as saying that the missile strikes targeted: