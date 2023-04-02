with VideoBarely a day after he left the hospital, Pope Francis (86) ‘just’ celebrated mass at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Sunday morning. At least 30,000 believers saw how the pope was fit again after treatment for bronchitis to traditionally usher in the week leading up to Easter. The Pope went to the celebration in his Popemobile and greeted bystanders.
It is Palm Sunday on Sunday when Christians remember that Jesus entered Jerusalem. Palm Sunday is the last Sunday before Easter, which is celebrated next Sunday after Holy Week.
Pope Francis ended up in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital last Wednesday with respiratory problems. His medical team stated that he had a bronchitis infection. The pope was given antibiotics and then recovered quickly. He left the hospital happy and waving on Saturday. “I felt sick but I was not afraid,” the pope told reporters. ,,I am still alive.”
When he left the hospital, he comforted the parents of 5-year-old Angelica who had died in the same hospital. He pressed the crying mother to his chest and whispered comforting words.
Instead of going home, the Pope drove past the Vatican in his Fiat 500 and stopped at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore to pray. When he came out afterwards, he was applauded by the people in the street who shouted: “Long live the Pope!”
Handing out Easter eggs
Then the pope stopped at another place to hand out chocolate Easter eggs to officers accompanying his car.
As proof of his improved health, the Vatican has released its program for the coming Easter week. This Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday (April 9) he leads masses in St. Peter’s Square. In between, he will lead Mass in a juvenile detention center in Rome on Maundy Thursday. The only question is whether he will attend the torch-lit nocturnal procession at the Colosseum in Rome on Good Friday.
