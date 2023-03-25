And Syrian media confirmed that the sound of missile bursts was heard in Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria.

The bombing of the American base came after a Pentagon official revealed, on Friday, the details of the air strike carried out by the American forces in Syria on Thursday evening, targeting sites belonging to Iran.

Details of the American strike

Speaking to reporters on the phone, a Pentagon official said:

A group of US fighter jets took off from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and headed to Syria on the instructions of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The fighters dropped about 20 GBU-12 remotely guided laser-guided missiles against Iranian sites.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard groups bombed the positions of the American forces with “eight booby-trapped drones of the type “Qasef-1”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that the US strikes killed eight militants allied with Iran in Syria.

President Joe Biden said, commenting on the American strike: “We do not seek confrontation” with Iran.

The United States pledges to protect its forces in Syria

The United States confirmed Friday that it will protect its forces in Syria after the US military launched air strikes on Iranian-backed forces in response to an attack that killed an American contractor and wounded five American soldiers.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN: “We will work to protect our personnel and facilities to the best of our ability. It’s a dangerous environment.”

And just one day after the bloody attack on US forces in Syria, for which Washington blamed an Iranian-origin drone, sources said that a new missile attack targeted a US base in northeastern Syria.

The latest violence could exacerbate already strained relations between Washington and Tehran amid stalled efforts to revive the nuclear deal and Iran’s military support for Russia in its war on Ukraine.

And deaths rarely occur among the American forces stationed in Syria, despite being previously targeted by drones.