This Monday the tenth High Level Dialogue between Colombia and the United States will be installed in Washington and the first to be held since President Gustavo Petro came to power.

On the Colombian side, the attendance of a large delegation headed by Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and four other government ministers has been confirmed: Néstor Iván Osuna, Minister of Justice; Arturo Luna, Minister of Science and Technology; Aurora Vergara, Minister of Education; and Jorge Zorro, Minister (E) of Culture.

Likewise, the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, and several other officials from various portfolios.



In the case of the United States, the group will be led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will install the event in this dependency of the United States administration, the Under Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, the Under Secretary for Political Affairs of the State Department, Victoria Nuland; the Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, Brian Nichols; the Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, José Fernández; White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer; among others.

Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva will lead the delegation. See also Ukrainian war, "Belarus may soon join Russia" Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Time

This will be the dialogue

The dialogues are divided into seven thematic tables that will meet for two days (Monday and Tuesday): economic, social and health opportunities; public diplomacy; environment and climate change; energy, mining and infrastructure; democracy, good governance and human rights; security, drug policy and rural development; and migration.

“This is a sample of the good moment of the relationship between both countries. It is a dialogue that makes it possible to denarcotize a relationship that is strategic for both the US and the United States. as for Columbia. And it is important because the dialogues are the priority mechanism for the definition of issues and the agenda for the following year,” said the ambassador in Washington, Luis Gilberto Murillo.

According to Murillo, who will also be an integral part of the discussions, the government intends to raise some very specific issues. “We are going to place a lot of emphasis on issues of rural development, industrialization of the countryside to give opportunities to those regions of the other Colombia, emphasis on the inclusion of these regions, emphasis will be placed on climate issues, on the conservation of diversity and on energy transition “said the ambassador.

Luis Gilberto Murillo assures that the meeting is a sample of the good moment of the relationship between both countries.

According to Murillo, these dialogues will be special because for the first time the private sector and civil society will be linked.

Although Murillo insists on the denarcotization of the agenda, and the dialogues undoubtedly have that intention, This year the topic of drug trafficking will surely be central to the discussions.

On the one hand, because the Petro government has proposed a series of changes in anti-narcotics policy -including not forcibly eradicating in some circumstances- but has not yet presented an official plan in this regard. Something that the US is still waiting for and is expected to support with resources.

It is important because the dialogues are the priority mechanism for the definition of topics and the agenda for the following year

But in its latest report on international drug trafficking, the State Department once again insisted that the solution to Colombia’s drug problem requires a “solid” component of forced eradication as well as a voluntary one and alternative development.

At the same time, because of the reports that speak of increases in illicit crops in the country and the government’s decision not to eradicate crops at the beginning of the year.

The issue of drug crops will continue to be on the table in the discussions. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Likewise, there are many questions about the so-called Total Peace and the government’s decision to negotiate with criminal groups. and drug traffickers who owe debts to US justice.

And on the table, without a doubt, will be the immigration issue, where the government wants Colombia to be included in the visa waiver program and grant those who are illegal a status that defers their deportation, while for the US the priority is to stop the flow of Colombians and citizens of other countries who want to migrate to this country.

