Syria | More than a hundred people died in the attack on the military academy

In Syria more than a hundred people died on Thursday in a drone attack on a military academy in the city of Homs. This was reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria. In addition, at least 125 people were reported to have been injured.

According to the organization, about half of the victims are graduates of the military academy. At least fourteen civilians were said to be among the dead.

Syria according to the statement of the armed forces, armed terrorists attacked the graduation ceremony held at the military academy. The attack was said to have been carried out with explosive drones. The comments of the armed forces were relayed by the Syrian state news agency Sana.

No party immediately acknowledged being behind the attack.