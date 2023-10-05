Just a few months after the presentation of the 600, there are already rumors of a possible version Abarth of the 600. To fuel these fantasies, there would be rumours which would seem to come from the CEO of Fiat and AbarthOlivier François. The collaboration with the Scorpio brand would be the “logical” choice for the 600 project which could also be electric.

Furthermore, imagine the new B-segment SUVit becomes even easier thanks to the renderings of KDesign. An interpretation of how the sports version of the car could present itself. Of course, it is still early to be certain about the project, but knowing Abarth’s philosophy and the technologies available to the group Stellantisyou can already imagine some of the parameters.

Abarth 600 or Abarth 600e?

When it comes to Abarth However, there are some characteristics that distinguish it: aggressive look, an aggressive roar and sporty performance.

600 Abarth performance

Abarth could make a contribution to the 600 with modifications to the propulsion system first and foremost: strengthening of engine (heated or electric) with greater performance.

If the base is the 600e, using the same 54 kWh battery packthe horses could go up from 156 HP to around 200, perhaps to the detriment of autonomy.

Several theories would even predict the possibility of a two-engine drive train divided between front and rear axle. A solution already seen on Avenger 4×4 concept which would guarantee considerable performance and the possibility of increasing the cavalry of the vehicle.

The possibility of an Abarth on the version would not be ruled out hybrid with combustion engine. Already taken into consideration by Fiat on the 600e model and available from 2024. This still demonstrates a certain insecurity in converting the entire production to electric propulsion.

Fiat 600 hybrid which will be the starting point for the new 600 Abarth

The rest of Abarth’s contribution concerns thetrim. There platform that would be the starting point Multi-energy e-Cmp already used by the Jeep Avenger and the 600e, on which work would probably be carried out to stiffen the chassis and improve the suspension, as well as a possible reduction in weight.

Hypotheses on the look of the Abarth 600

In short, the classic Abarth treatment which could also include sportier interior fittings and captivating. Nothing too dissimilar to Abarth 500e and other previous specimens. Some can already be imagined carbon and alcantara details throughout the cockpit.

Abarth interior of the 500 which could be like those of the 600

As per Abarth tradition, you can imagine the exteriors more aggressive bumpers, larger side skirts and wheel arches and aerodynamic spoilers. The classic decorative stripe on the doors and the scorpion emblem are also very likely.

Unfortunately it is still early to speculate much else regarding the look. We don’t know more, but we can imagine it thanks to the drawings of Kleber Silvawhich designs the Abarth 600e as an aggressive car but not too far from the Fiat version.

The 600 Abarth could be on a 600e basis (Kleber Silva)

Engine sound hypothesis (thermal or electric)

If it were electric, the artificial sound, even if enhanced, could make purists turn up their noses. So to still maintain an air of sportiness and driving pleasure, Abarth will obviously use a sound generator, already seen on the Abarth 500e. If it were a combustion engine then the improvement in sound will certainly be appreciated by all enthusiasts.

Release date and price

The possible release date of the 600 Abarth could be 2025.

Again based on vehicles already handled by Abarth, the 600e can be imagined as a price of around €50,000. Not an insignificant sum for a relatively sporty SUV. Even if the price could fluctuate based on the technical choices that will be made for the 600e.

Abarth 600e for Autocar magazine

In short, there are many speculations; from the renderings of some artists, to the statements of the management up to some hypotheses based on the mission and style of the scorpion company. But as already mentioned, the release date is still far from being certain and the Fiat/Abarth management does not give any confirmation regarding the project. That doesn’t stop enthusiasts from jumping in fantasies regarding Abarth’s next car which could be thermal or electrical! And how do you prefer it?

The historic Fiat 600 Abarth

The Fiat 600 Abarth is a sports version of the Fiat 600, produced by Abarth from 1957 to 1975. The 600 Abarth was one of the most popular sports cars in Italy and Europe in the 1960s and 1970s.

It was equipped with a 767 cm³ inline four-cylinder engine, upgraded by Abarth. Power varies depending on the model, but in general it is between 40 and 108 HP.

The main versions of the Fiat 600 Abarth:

Fiat 600 Abarth 750: first version of the 600 Abarth, produced from 1957 to 1962. The engine delivers 40 HP and the maximum speed is 130 km/h.

first version of the 600 Abarth, produced from 1957 to 1962. The engine delivers 40 HP and the maximum speed is 130 km/h. Fiat 600 Abarth 750 TC: more powerful version of the 600 Abarth, produced from 1962 to 1964. The engine delivers 52 HP and the maximum speed is 140 km/h.

more powerful version of the 600 Abarth, produced from 1962 to 1964. The engine delivers 52 HP and the maximum speed is 140 km/h. Fiat 600 Abarth 850: version with 847 cm³ engine, produced from 1964 to 1971. Power varies depending on the model, but in general it is between 52 and 70 HP.

version with 847 cm³ engine, produced from 1964 to 1971. Power varies depending on the model, but in general it is between 52 and 70 HP. Fiat 600 Abarth 1000: version with 999 cm³ engine, produced from 1967 to 1975. Power varies depending on the model, but in general it is between 85 and 108 HP.

An old FIAT 600 ABARTH prepared by 9000 RPM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK