The Syrian news agency “SANA” quoted a military source as saying: “Our air defense media responded to an Israeli aggression that targeted with missiles points in the vicinity of Damascus, and shot down some of the aggression’s missiles.”

The source added: “At about 23:45 in the evening, 28-5-2023, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus, and our air defense media intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.”

The source pointed out that the losses resulting from the attack were “limited to material.”

The pioneers of social networking sites shared videos that they said were of the Syrian air defenses countering the Israeli missiles.