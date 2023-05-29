Middle East country would become 9th member of the NDB, currently chaired by Dilma Rousseff

The NDB (acronym for New Development Bank) is in a “qualified dialogue” with Saudi Arabia. The Middle East country intends to become the 9th member of the institution, also known as Banco do Brics.

the NDB confirmed dealings with the newspaper Financial Timesbut Saudi Arabia did not comment on the matter.

The talks coincide with the NDB’s assessment of its financing options, thrown into doubt after Russia – one of the founding members and main financiers – invaded Ukraine and received a series of economic sanctions.

The bank has stopped financing new projects from Russia to assure investors that it cooperates with the limitations imposed on Moscow.

Shwani Muthoo, director general of the NDB’s office of independent appraisals, said the NDB’s priority right now is expanding funding options. “We are struggling to mobilize resources,” stated.

Saudi Arabia is the largest exporter of crude oil in the world. It also seeks to strengthen relations with China, one of the founding countries of the NDB.

The NDB and the BRICS

The Brics is a group formed by 5 large emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (South Africa, in English). The members cooperate in several areas and seek to be an alternative force to Western economies on the international stage.

One of the Brics organizations is the NDB. In addition to the founding countries, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bangladesh are also part of the bank. Headquarters are located in Shanghai, China.

The institution is currently chaired by the former president of Brazil Dilma Rousseff (PT). She began her term in March 2023 and will run until July 2025. The PT’s inauguration ceremony was held in April – when the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) visited China.