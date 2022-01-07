SYM offers a variety of vehicles highlighting the Jet X ‘scooters’ with TCS traction control. It will be available in two versions: Joyride, with a 15-inch front and 14-inch rear rim. This will replace the current one and has an important option in the safety section, with standard traction control. On the same current mechanical basis, it stands out for the sportiest lines throughout its bodywork. The engine is single-cylinder four-valve with 12.7 HP of power and a displacement of 125 cubic centimeters. Braking is ensured through the combined CBS system with single discs on both axles. The lighting is full LED while the instrument panel is fully digital through an LCD screen and the engine is started without the need for a key.

Apart from these two novelties in the mid-displacement range, the new Maxsym 400, Joyride 300 and Cruisym Alpha 300 stand out, as well as the powerful Maxsym TL 508.

The Joyride 300 is a high-wheel scooter, type Cruiser, thanks to the 16-inch diameter wheels that favor safety in everyday driving. Two versions will be marketed, one with a tall wheel with 16-inch diameter wheels and the other with 16-inch wheels at the front and 14 at the rear. In both the propeller is 280 cubic centimeters of displacement and 26 CV of power. The modernity of the set is highlighted by the general lighting focused on the LED system, the keyless start or the instrument panel that can be viewed through an LCD screen. The charging capacity is very large with the possibility of housing two helmets under the seat and in the glove compartment, under the handlebars, there is a USB power socket to recharge the mobile phone on the go. Other notable details on this scooter is the possibility of adjusting the height of the front protective screen.

The Maxsym 400 offers for the next annuity a general aesthetic change in addition to the update of the propeller to reach the anti-pollution regulations EURO 5. Among the technology that it now carries, it will be sold with traction control and start without the need to use the key.

The Cruisym Alpha 300 maxi scooter, priced at 5,299 euros, stands out for its sporty design, with an arrow-shaped front part and double headlight, for achieving the EURO 5 in the single-cylinder propeller of almost 280 cubic centimeters of displacement and a power of 26 CV. Braking has, apart from the two discs, one on each axis, the ABS anti-lock braking system from Bosch. The instrument panel is digital and the keyless start. Under the seat a large hole allows you to store two helmets.

The more powerful Maxsym TL 508 has a completely renewed engine, with superior displacement and power. Now the replacement for the TL 500 is five hp more powerful -before 41 hp- and 43 cubic centimeters than cubic plus its engine in the EURO 5 version. The general aesthetics remain very sporty with the screen adjustable in two positions and the capacity below the seat allows to accommodate a full face helmet loosely. The seat height is 795 millimeters and it has two glove compartments and in one of them there is a USB power socket for recharging the mobile phone while on the move. The color instrument cluster is displayed via a 4.5-inch TFT screen. Also, the thruster start is keyless. In the equipment it has traction control as standard and maintains the inverted front fork and the rear monoshock, these with separate tanks and with preload regulation.