Melissa Paredes gave an interview to Women in command, where he confirmed that he maintains a love relationship with the dancer Anthony Aranda, with whom he participated in the reality show Reinas. The couple was captured in an ampay of Magaly TV, the signature and that triggered the end of their marriage with Rodrigo Cuba. The former television host revealed that a month ago they have become in love.

The interview with the actress from Dos Hermanas will be broadcast on the Latina signal next Monday, January 10. The journalist Thaís Casalino would have been in charge of asking him the questions.

Responded to criticism

“A month ago we were in love” , the former reality girl is heard saying. Then, at another moment, she responds to those who continue to criticize her for the ampay with the dancer.

“It was like a punishment, why don’t they measure men and women by the same yardstick, a man is applauded, but we have to be perfect,” she said.

She told how she overcame that difficult moment she lived after starring in a media scandal with her ex-husband, the soccer player Rodrigo Cuba. “You can fall, you can trip, you can make mistakes, but the way you get up, that for me is the most important thing,” he said.

Melissa Paredes formalizes relationship with Anthony Aranda. Photo: Capture America

Possible entry to Women in command

Everything indicates that after his departure from America today, Melissa Paredes She would be the new figure of Women in command for the 2022 season. In the advance of the interview, she responds: “I honestly need to work.”

Brunella Horna denies that Melissa Paredes has asked her to exchange dresses

The host Brunella Horna returned to the set of America for more shows as a panelist and retracted having assured that Melissa Paredes called her to send her some dresses from her clothing brand the day before, Thursday, December 6.

That is why he assured: “What happens is that yesterday I drank a lot of coffee and I was a bit accelerated. I said it as a joke. That is not true. Melissa will say ‘this will be crazy why does she say that, what is wrong with her, I have never spoken to her in my life’. I went home and I was so ashamed of what I had said ”.