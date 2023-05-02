Sylvester Stallone is one of the most iconic actors in the history of cinema – how can we forget blockbusters like Rambo, Rocky and cliffhangers? Well, the actor will return to the limelight with the reboot of one of his greatest successes.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the director Ric Roman Waugh stated that Sylvester Stallone will be in the “next” Cliffhanger movieon which the director is working.

Waught, who has covered The Specialist, The Brotherhood and Greenland among other things, released the following statements:

“I grew up on the biggest action movies of the 80s and 90s, working on many of them myself. Cliffhanger was by far one of my favorite shows. To be at the helm of the next chapter, climbing the Italian Alps with the legendary, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true. It will be a great challenge and an adventure to take this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I do not take lightly.”

We still don’t know when Cliffhanger 2 (which, however, is assumed to be a remake rather than a sequel) will see the lightbut we are all waiting with bated breath for the return of one of the most successful films of the 90s.