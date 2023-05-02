The Israel Prison Service reported on Tuesday, May 2, that Khader Adnan, a former Islamic Jihad spokesman, has died after 87 days on hunger strike. His death, the first of its kind in three decades, heightens tensions in the region. The protests broke out in the Gaza Strip, from where three missiles were fired into Israeli territory, according to the authorities of the Jewish-majority country.

Adnan, who served as a spokesman for Islamic Jihad, died while awaiting trial and in Israeli custody. The man had been arrested last February, accused of supporting terrorism, affiliation to a terrorist group and incitement to terrorism.

As reported by the Israel Prison Service on May 2, Adnan he was found unconscious in his cell and later taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The same sources stated that the 45-year-old detainee had refused “to undergo medical examinations and receive treatment.”

However, this version was widely criticized from the Palestinian side. Adnan’s lawyer, Jamil Al-Khatib, and a health professional from the organization Physicians for Human Rights, with whom the detainee had met recently, accused the Israeli authorities of preventing him from receiving medical attention.

“We demanded that he be transferred to a civilian hospital where he could receive proper follow-up. Unfortunately, such a demand was met with intransigence and rejection,” Al-Khatib said.

For her part, Lina Qasem-Hassan, from Physicians for Human Rights, indicated that she saw Adnan on April 23, by which time he had lost 40 kilos and had trouble breathing, but was conscious.

“His death could have been prevented,” Qasem Hassan said, adding that several Israeli hospitals refused to admit Adnan after he was briefly treated in emergency rooms.

The WAED Prisoners Association, in Gaza, went further in its accusations by assuring that Khader Adnan was “executed in cold blood.”

Adnan, who has become a symbol of Palestinian resistance for his activism against the policies of detaining Palestinians without charge or trial by the Israeli authorities, had gone on at least five hunger strikes on and off during his years as a detainee, the first in 2004.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Association, the former Islamic Jihad spokesman was arrested by Israel 12 times and spent around eight years in prison, most of them under administrative detention.

Islamic Jihad warns of retaliation

After confirming the death of Adnan, hundreds of people came out to protest in the streets of the Gaza Strip and at least three rockets were launched from that Palestinian enclave towards Israeli territory, according to the Benjamin Netanyahu Administration Army.

Air raid warning sirens went off in border communities, where residents hid in shelters. However, there were no fatalities or injuries, due to the fact that the projectiles fell in open areas.

Although no group has so far claimed responsibility for these assaults, Islamic Jihad, which advocates the destruction of Israel, issued warnings: “Our fight continues and the enemy will realize once again that his crimes will not go unanswered.” .

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, a man was wounded in a gunfight near a Jewish settlement, Israeli authorities said.

More demonstrations are expected to spread to other territories, after Palestinians called for a general strike in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israel’s controversial detention policies

For decades, the authorities of the country with a Jewish majority have implemented a relentless system of detentions, about which various human rights organizations have warned.

In many cases, these are prolonged arrests, without charges or trials, including minors.

Israel maintains that such arrests are necessary when the evidence cannot be disclosed in court due to the need to keep intelligence sources secret. But the Palestinians claim that this is denying them due process of law.

Israel finds itself run by the most right-wing government in its history. Since his campaign to return to the executive, Netanyahu and his administration associates have promised stronger measures against the Palestinians.

In fact, this Tuesday the Israeli Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, indicated that prison officials must show “zero tolerance towards hunger strikes and prison riots” and ordered that prisoners be confined to their cells.

On his fifteenth birthday, Zaid Ba’jawi was detained by Israeli forces and held in prison for 16 months. © France 24

Ben-Gvir, who oversees jails and detainees, is an ultranationalist politician who has previously tightened restrictions on Palestinian prisoners, including reducing the time they can take showers and closing prison bakeries.

Adnan’s death comes as repressive policies are escalating, including the rise of Jewish settlements in territories their neighbors claim as their own. A tinderbox of confrontations and violence whose arrest is a crucial demand on the part of the Palestinians to promote eventual peace negotiations between the two parties.

