Sword of Saint Michael the Archangel wounded a thief who tried to rob a church

Divine justice? In Christ the King Parish, located at the intersection of Villagrán and Reforma, in downtown Monterrey, Mexico, an alleged thief ended up seriously injured when he tried to steal valuables. Apparently, being under the influence of alcohol, fell against the sword of Saint Michael the Archangel.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Carlos “N”, he cut his neck causing lacerations to his body by jumping from the entrance railing. In addition, he broke several windows in the church when trying to enter to carry out the robbery.

The capture was carried out after the person involved left through the main door with a hand on his throat trying to stop the bleeding, then those who passed by alerted the authorities.

It was the department of Civil Protection of Monterrey and his team of paramedics who stopped the bleeding and prevented the man from losing his life.

More news: Nicola Gratteri, the man on the blacklist of the most powerful mafia in Italy

Despite the fact that Carlos did not want to be taken to a hospital, the authorities took him to a medical center and then turned him over to the Public Ministry, to carry out the respective legal proceedings. He could spend up to two years in prison for this attempted robbery.

Meanwhile, the statue of San Miguel Arcángel is intact and undamaged, according to local media reports.

You can also read: