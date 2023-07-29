A sensational final, never in question: Davide Di Veroli, Federico Vismara, Gabriele Cimini and Andrea Santarelli dominated the final from the first hit
Two blue golds in less than an hour. After that of the fencers, here is the most valuable medal around the neck of the epee players who (again) beat France 45-31. Davide Di Veroli, Federico Vismara, Gabriele Cimini and Andrea Santarelli the four new world champions who defeated Gaetan Billa, Romain Cannone, Alexandre Bardenet and Yannick Borel. A final without history, with the Azzurri dominating right from the start. In team épée we hadn’t won gold since 1993 in Essen, while last year in Cairo we had lost the final again against France, which had won gold 11 times in the last 16 World Cups. A triumph that arrived after 30 very long years.
The path
Italy had beaten Brazil 44-21 in the round of 16, Egypt 44-25 in the quarterfinals, and Venezuela 35-23 in the semifinals, which then won the bronze by beating Korea 45-41.
