Sword Art Online among light novels, anime, films and manga, it is one of the most successful series from the Land of the Rising Sun, which has a large number of fans following it who continue to follow the exploits of Kirito and the other protagonists in virtual worlds. Cosplayers also really appreciate the work and don't miss the opportunity to impersonate the characters created by Reki Kawahara. Today we offer you the Asuna cosplay signed weiiweii_cos in Titania version

Asuna is a central character in the story of Sword Art Online, as well as the companion of the protagonist Kirito. She appears in almost all the main narrative arcs, varying her virtual avatar based on the online game in which the protagonists find themselves venturing voluntarily or otherwise.

Fans in particular really love her version of Titania, the fairy ruler of Alfheim Online, a role in which the girl is forced to remain a prisoner with no way out, which is the version chosen by weiiweii_cos with her cosplay. It is certainly a well-made and excellently crafted representation, as we can see in the shots below.