Christmas is now past a few days, but we still welcome this new one Asuna Yuuki cosplay by the always excellent mk_ays, which in this case takes up the character of Sword Art Online with a distinctly Christmas connotation.

Asuna is now a real classic among the cosplayers most inclined to the Japanese scene and mk_ays is not new to recovering what can be considered one of the favorite protagonists of the Sword Art Online series, but in this case it does so by perfectly exploiting the period Christmas with a really well done themed characterization in this new photo.

Instead of proposing the character in his costume more classic, Asuna is represented here with a sort of festive Christmas-themed dress, complete with a gift in hand and some element that still refers to the reference characters. It may not be the most faithful reinterpretation we’ve ever seen of the fighter in question, but we still appreciate the Christmas thought.

For the rest, it is a cosplay in the typical style of mk_ays, that is rather sober and measured, mainly focused on the model’s face and eyes with a decidedly magnetic gaze.