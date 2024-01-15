Switzerland has agreed to organize an international peace summit on the regimes in Ukraine, at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as announced Monday with his Swiss counterpart during a press conference at Kahrasatz near the Swiss capital, Bern.

Zelensky held talks with his Swiss counterpart, Viola Amherd, before heading to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Zelensky said, in a press conference after the talks, “Our teams will begin preparing, starting tomorrow, for Switzerland to hold an international peace summit.”

He added that the summit must “activate everything that has previously been achieved and must determine that the end of the crisis must be just and that the restoration of the force of international law must be complete.”

Regarding whether Russia would be invited to participate in the summit, he said, “We are open to all countries in the world that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He continued, “We definitely want the countries of the South to attend… and we also want China to participate.”

No timetable was set regarding the possible date of the summit.

The Ukrainian crisis will enter its third year next February.

“We would like the summit to have broad support with the participation of as many countries as possible in order for it to be successful,” Amherd said.

“When the time comes when we see the possibility of holding a successful summit, we will organize it jointly,” she added.

She noted that Bern wants “a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”