Another preview of the features of the Galaxy S24 series, where artificial intelligence combines with powerful cameras to elevate the photography experience.

With the presentation of the next Samsung Galaxy S24 just a matter of days away, circulating rumors and promotional images reveal increasingly intriguing details about the cameras of the S24 and S24 Ultra models, highlighting the advanced features related to artificial intelligence. Anticipation for the Galaxy S24 series is sky high, with palpable excitement for what Samsung has to offer.

Over the last few months, the rumors have gradually transformed into real leaks, with leaks and promotional images anticipating the imminent realization of these news.

With excellent hardware combined with AI capabilities, Galaxy S24 devices present themselves as a relevant proposition for aphotographic experience high profile.

Elementary editing Image showing the photo manipulation function Particularly interesting is learning that the Galaxy S24 series will introduce a function similar to that already present on the Pixel 8, allowing you to manipulate photos by moving, reducing or deleting objects. See also A new improvement will make Xbox Series X and S faster when turned on In a leaked image, a BMX rider is seen in action on a ramp.

By taking advantage of the AI-powered “generate” button, the figure in the image is raised, creating a more striking effect.

Additionally, you can see anchor points around the subject, suggesting that you will be able to adjust its size and orientation before using the aforementioned button. According to recent rumors, it appears that Samsung is considering implementing a paywall for AI-enhanced features. However, it seems that these will still remain free until at least 2025 for supported devices, even if there is no official confirmation regarding this possibility yet. Although the option to remove objects was already present in previous models of the Galaxy series, the new advanced features make the image editing process significantly more accessible for those who are not experts in this field.