Another preview of the features of the Galaxy S24 series, where artificial intelligence combines with powerful cameras to elevate the photography experience.
With the presentation of the next Samsung Galaxy S24 just a matter of days away, circulating rumors and promotional images reveal increasingly intriguing details about the cameras of the S24 and S24 Ultra models, highlighting the advanced features related to artificial intelligence.
Anticipation for the Galaxy S24 series is sky high, with palpable excitement for what Samsung has to offer.
Over the last few months, the rumors have gradually transformed into real leaks, with leaks and promotional images anticipating the imminent realization of these news.
With excellent hardware combined with AI capabilities, Galaxy S24 devices present themselves as a relevant proposition for aphotographic experience high profile.
Elementary editing
Particularly interesting is learning that the Galaxy S24 series will introduce a function similar to that already present on the Pixel 8, allowing you to manipulate photos by moving, reducing or deleting objects.
In a leaked image, a BMX rider is seen in action on a ramp.
By taking advantage of the AI-powered “generate” button, the figure in the image is raised, creating a more striking effect.
Additionally, you can see anchor points around the subject, suggesting that you will be able to adjust its size and orientation before using the aforementioned button.
According to recent rumors, it appears that Samsung is considering implementing a paywall for AI-enhanced features. However, it seems that these will still remain free until at least 2025 for supported devices, even if there is no official confirmation regarding this possibility yet.
Although the option to remove objects was already present in previous models of the Galaxy series, the new advanced features make the image editing process significantly more accessible for those who are not experts in this field.
S24 is coming
With a commitment to 5+ years of software updates, Samsung follows Google's practice with the Pixel 8 lineup.
The Galaxy S24 series, while following suit, stands out for its choice not to seek compromises on the hardware.
Of the sensor module of Galaxy S24 we know that it will be equipped with a 12 megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50 megapixel wide sensor with 2x optical quality and a 10 megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
On the front, a 12-megapixel selfie camera.
Those who opt for the Ultra variant will find a 200-megapixel primary sensor with 2x optical quality, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 10-megapixel optical camera with 3x zoom and a 50-megapixel optical zoom camera with optical zoom 10x quality. On the front, a 12-megapixel camera will take care of selfies.
These new flagships are designed to be incredibly powerfulcapturing the attention of those looking for high-level performance.
The advanced use of artificial intelligence is an intriguing aspect, allowing for significant improvements even before hardware considerations.
The AI-related features are the strong point, as also highlighted in the slogan “Galaxy AI is coming”.
The wait is now short, and the arrival of the Galaxy S24 series promises to offer an extraordinary experience.
