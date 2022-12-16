The additional sanctions prohibit the transport of Russian oil sold above the price ceiling imposed earlier this month.

The Swiss government said on December 8 that it would adopt a cap on the price of Russian crude oil of $60 a barrel.

The additional penalties will go into effect on Friday evening.

In early December, the European Union decided to set a maximum price for Russian oil at $60 a barrel, which came after lengthy negotiations and a European consensus, despite differences in views on the price, and in light of doubts about the impact of the decision on Moscow.

Poland, the last country to agree to the decision, gave the green light to the European Union to agree to a ceiling for Russian oil prices, in early December, to be announced after the proposed price, which was set on the prices of Russian oil transported by sea.

The countries of the European Union, the Group of Seven and their allies believe that the decision to impose a ceiling on Russian oil prices will prevent Moscow from economic revenues that it may use to finance the war in Ukraine, which broke out last February.

The Ukrainian crisis caused mutual sanctions between the West on the one hand, and Russia on the other, the latest of which was the decision to impose a maximum limit on oil prices, and Russia, in turn, announced sanctions on countries it described as “unfriendly”, including payment for energy supplies in the Russian currency, the ruble.

The Ukrainian crisis caused major problems for the global economy, most notably the rise in food and energy prices, which severely increased inflation rates in various parts of the world.