Switzerland formally asked the government of Colombia and the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) to accompany the peace negotiations that are taking place in Caracas, following the invitation made by the two delegations to several countries.

According to the Swiss embassy, ​​the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European country accepted the invitation and thanked “the confidence of both parties: a sign of recognition of Switzerland’s long-standing commitment to peace in Colombia”.

Yesterday (25), in a statement read by representatives of Venezuela and Norway, countries that are guarantors of the negotiations, the parties expressed their intention to invite Brazil, Chile and Mexico as guarantors and Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain to “consider their participation as companions” .

They also agreed to “promote diplomatic action with the US government to verify its willingness to participate in this process through a special envoy to the dialogue table.”

Several of these countries, such as Mexico, where the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, is present, have already accepted the invitation and also Spain, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has shown himself to be “available” to Colombia to “accompany la” in its peace process.

US does not make clear participation in dialogue

The United States, for its part, highlighted today its support for the Colombian government in its desire to build “a strong and peaceful Colombia”, but did not specify whether it accepts the invitation to participate in the dialogue through a special envoy.

“We stand with the Colombian government and people in their rejection of terrorism and their determination to build a strong and peaceful Colombia,” he told EFE Agency a spokesperson for the State Department.

The negotiations, resumed last Monday (21st) in Caracas after four frozen years, took place this week “in an atmosphere of confidence and optimism” and with the accompaniment of a representative of the United Nations and the Colombian Episcopal Conference.

The parties ratified Venezuela, Cuba and Norway as guarantors of the process, which will take place in Caracas until mid-December, as announced by the negotiators this week.