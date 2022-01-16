ZTestimonies via video and legal action via online should make court hearings in Germany easier and faster in the future. “Video hearings should be part of everyday court life,” said Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann of the newspaper “Bild am Sonntag”.

Those who no longer have to travel from Hamburg to Munich for a court hearing not only save time, but also do something for climate protection. This also makes it much easier for the courts to arrange appointments.

Uniform federal system planned

Due to the corona, civil courts have already had their first experiences in the past few months. Together with the federal states, work is now being done on the development of a nationwide system for video hearings in the courts. This means that a witness can be connected from anywhere in Germany.

It is currently being examined whether this can also be implemented in labor court proceedings and in administrative, financial and social court proceedings. The digital plans are not intended for criminal proceedings.

In addition, the Ministry of Justice is planning for citizens to be able to submit their complaints via an online judicial tool in the future if they have money claims. This should be possible, for example, in the case of passenger rights, rental disputes or telephone contracts.