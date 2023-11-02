Famitsu has revealed the video game sales data and consoles for the Japanese market between October 23 and October 29, 2023. The best-selling games are:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 163,176 / 801,810 [NSW] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – 19,330 / New [PS5] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – 13,717 / New [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 12,509 / 89,857 [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch – 9,150 / 63,414 [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 7,932 / 930,538 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 5,149 / 5,168,231 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 4,763 / 5,525,023 [NSW] Minecraft – 4,371 / 3,295,992 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,264 / 5,311,793

As is normal, Nintendo Switch dominates the ranking, with Super Mario Bros. Wonder refusing to give up first place after last week’s excellent start. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 instead obtains second and third position, although we are talking about not very high figures for the launch week.