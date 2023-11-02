Genoa – A risotto creamed with marijuana butter, a girl who feels ill, and the police arrive at the lunch with friends. It happened last Saturday, in the historic center of Genoa. The alarm was raised in the afternoon, after one of the diners felt ill in the street, suffering from convulsions.

The young woman was taken to the hospital for checks while police officers intervened in the apartment. The police found the remains of the risotto. The owner of the house explained that he had prepared the butter by mixing it with the grass with the agreement of the whole group. The owner of the house was reported, while the friends were reported to the Prefecture.