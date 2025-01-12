The province of Malaga recorded the highest temperatures on the peninsula this Sunday, with 25.1 degrees in the capital of Malagaand more than 24 degrees in the towns of Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga, according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

In the capital of the Costa del Sol dozens of people have taken advantage of the good weather to bathe in the sea and sunbathe on beaches like La Malagueta.

According to the data available until 5:40 p.m., the highest temperature in Spain was recorded this Sunday in Vallehermoso, Dama (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), with 25.2 degrees, closely followed by the 25.1 degrees that the thermometers in the port of Malaga have recorded.

In other parts of the national geography, 24 degrees have also been exceeded, as is the case of Tejeda (Las Palmas), with 24.6 degrees; and the Malaga municipalities of Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga, with 24.5 and 24.4 degrees, respectively.

This meteorological situation contrasts especially with the northeastern half of the peninsula, where a mass of cold air has begun to collapse thermometers in a general way this Sunday. The Aemet foresees, in the provincial capitals, that The minimum temperatures bring the thermometers to -5 degrees in Teruel; -3 in Pamplona;- 2 in Huesca, Burgos and Segovia; or a negative degree in Vitoria, León, Cuenca, Ávila or Albacete.

This Sunday there are yellow level warnings for minimum temperatures, which can reach -6 degrees, especially in areas of the Pyrenees, and which will be reached at the end of the day. On Monday, the Aemet warnings for minimum temperatures They will be distributed across six autonomous communities, all of them at yellow level, due to the risk of thermometers reaching -6 degrees.