He Olympic Committee of Paraguay has caused great surprise after revealing that one of its athletes has been asked to leave the Olympic Village in Paris 2024. Through a statement, the Head of Mission of the Paraguayan Delegation has notified the swimmer Luana Alonso that he must leave the building because he is generating an “inappropriate environment”.

The news was announced by Larissa Schaerer who is the Head of Mission of the Paraguayan Delegation, assuring that she sent an email to the 20-year-old athlete to abide by the rules and leave her place in the Olympic Village, since more than 7 days ago she was eliminated in her only event, in addition to the fact that the swimmer herself was the one who had asked to leave.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

“Dear Luana Alonso, we hereby request that you immediately withdraw from the Athletes’ Village of the aforementioned event. -Paris 2024-, as requested by you and authorized by this Head of Mission. Your presence today is creating an inappropriate environment within Team Paraguay,” the statement reads.

The swimmer will have to leave the Olympic Village | Photo: Special

According to reports, Luana Alonso, who competed on July 27, requested an early departure a few days later to have a vacation in France, this after she had no more participations in the competition, but after her request was approved, she returned to the Villa where she has remained to date.

For now the swimmer has not made a statement, nor has the Olympic Committee of Paraguay has not confirmed whether the athlete has heeded his request.

Luana Alonso participated in the test of the 100 meters butterfly Last Saturday, July 27, but by not finishing among the best, she was eliminated from the event, consummating her elimination from Paris 2024, even after that defeat she confirmed that she was retiring from swimming at only 20 years of age.