The Gresini rider didn’t exaggerate today

Marc Márquez after yesterday’s fall today he preferred not to exaggerate with the risks, finishing at the foot of the podium in fourth position. Francesco Bagnaia’s third position could have been within the reach of the eight-time world champion, who, however, lost too much time behind Aleix Espargarò.

“I did what I felt like doing – Marquez’s words to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – I could have done a little more, but yesterday I already made a mistake and I didn’t want to make another mistake, so I took it easy throughout the race. At the beginning I was surprised because I could keep the same pace as the riders in front, but when the tire started to drop and I was behind Aleix for too many laps, they went away. I could have fought with Bagnaia by taking a bit more risksbut they were too strong this weekend.”

Compared to the beginning of the season, Marc Marquez has noticed a clear leap in quality among the riders riding the GP24: “It seems like with every race they are further away, I don’t know if they are the ones who are going faster or if they have brought something new to the bike, I don’t know. At the moment I am working with my bike 100% and today we were close to them. If we work well we can do well. I am close, but not enough”.