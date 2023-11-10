FFor five months, Taylor Swift fans in Buenos Aires have camped out in front of the River Plate Stadium so they can have a front row seat at the singer’s three concerts this week. To do this, they not only braved wind and weather, but also the malice and ridicule of passers-by. There were no such scenes in Frankfurt last weekend, so all you could do as a Swiftie was sneak through the city center, nervously peer into every car with darkened windows and update Cathy Hummels’ Instagram account every few minutes.

The fans in Argentina had a decisive advantage over the Germans: after all, they knew that Swift would actually come in the end. In Frankfurt, however, the persistent rumor that Taylor Swift might have traveled to the Germany game of her friend Travis Kelce, tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, was probably a PR stunt fueled by wishful thinking.

There is no end in sight for the time being

No other star is currently as successful as Taylor Swift. The thirty-three-year-old not only dominates the charts, but also the headlines. And they have become a sure-fire success. Taylor Swift herself doesn’t have to say or do anything big half the time; others do that for her: a fast food chain put a Swift double in a restaurant, an American publisher hired its own Taylor Swift reporter with much fanfare at. Even politicians are surfing the Swift wave. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a senior politician in Thailand publicly asked the singer to perform in their respective countries over the summer.

Taylor Swift has become a guaranteed attention and economic factor. There is no end to the hype in sight for the time being: their highly acclaimed “Eras” tour still runs for more than a year, and there are still two records left when their old albums are resumed.

So what should you do in the face of the ongoing Swift mania? It’s probably best to pitch your own tent: Swift is actually coming to Munich, Gelsenkirchen and Hamburg next year.