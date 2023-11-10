Restoration | Agriculture was not freed from the restoration goals

Negotiations on the controversial restoration regulation were concluded.

10.11. 20:09

Brussels

Negotiations The EU’s restoration regulation ended late on Thursday, when negotiators of the European Parliament and the Council representing the member states found a compromise on the regulation, which is supposed to put a stop to the decline of biodiversity in Europe.

The disputed regulation has now received its final form, but still requires the approval of the member states and the parliament. However, substantive violations of the law will no longer be made.

The now approved compromise sets an EU-level goal that by the end of this decade, a fifth of the Union’s land and sea area must be covered by various restoration measures.

Last During the negotiations, there was some hand-wringing over, among other things, whether the areas in agricultural use should also set their own goals. The regulation includes its own goals for, among other things, the ecosystems of cities, rivers, forests and seas, as well as for reviving pollinator populations.

The Parliament would have liked to remove the agricultural goals, but at the request of the EU member states, they remained part of the regulation.

This has a big impact on Finland, because the goals of agriculture concern, among other things, peatlands, of which there are many in Finland. According to the now approved text, 30 percent of the peatlands in agricultural use must be under restoration measures in 2030. Seven percent of the lands must be drained, meaning the water level must be raised permanently. Towing is voluntary for farmers and private landowners.

In the coming decades, restoration efforts must be further expanded.

Negotiators According to

In Finland, the requirement for peat lands has raised concerns about how much peat fields will be taken out of production. However, the Finnish Natural Resources Agency has assessed that the restoration of peatlands is not likely to weaken food security in Finland.

In the spirit of compromise, a so-called emergency brake was created in the regulation, which can be used to abandon agricultural goals in exceptional situations, if the EU’s food production is threatened.

Now the approved compromise decree sets binding goals for improving biodiversity. In the case of rivers, for example, it means that this decade 25,000 kilometers of rivers will be restored to free-flowing conditions. In cities, the shrinking of the area of ​​green areas is stopped and turned into growth.

In Finland, the estimated costs of the regulation have caused outrage.

According to the Natural Resources Center’s (Luke) estimate, by 2050 restoration measures should be carried out in an area of ​​approximately 2–6 million hectares in Finland. This corresponds to 6–18 percent of Finland’s surface area. By 2050, costs would be 13–19 billion euros, or 520–760 million euros per year.

However, Luke points out that there are large uncertainties in the area and cost calculations, and costs are likely to be overestimated.

“Furthermore, the implementation of restoration measures has significant monetary and intangible benefits that we did not estimate,” the authors of the report write.

in Finland the essential issue has been forests and the supply of raw materials for the forest industry. The regulation mandates the member countries to ensure that the impoverishment of forest nature stops. A set of indicators has been created for this, which includes, for example, the number of decaying trees and forest birds, as well as the proportion of forest of varying ages.

In addition, wooded swamps are one of the habitat types specifically named in the regulation, to which restoration measures must be targeted. The forest industry gets a significant part of its raw materials from peatlands.

Head of EU forest affairs for the forest industry Maija Rantamäki says that the regulation can make it difficult for the industry to get wood.

“Restoration does not mean protection, but restoration measures can affect the industry’s supply of wood.”

It, with which actions the member countries pursue the restoration goals, is at their own discretion. Finland must send the first restoration plan to the Commission after two years. Finland has at least some freedom to choose where the restoration efforts are directed.

“There is a lot of room for maneuver,” says WWF’s leading forest expert Mai Suominen.

The message of Metsäindustri and MTK for the preparation of the plan is consistent:

“We hope that all the national room for maneuver will be used,” says the lawyer responsible for nature conservation at MTK Anna-Rosa Asikainen.

Finland the government has opposed the proposal. Last summer, when the Council of Member States voted on its negotiating position, Finland voted against it. This was also done by Sweden, Poland, Italy and the Netherlands.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon The (kok) government can once again try to overturn the regulation when the council of the member states votes to accept the compromise. MTK prevents the government from voting against approval.

“The outcome of the negotiations is better than the original proposal in many respects, but in terms of Finland’s goals, we were left halfway”, says Asikainen.

“When Finland did not support the regulation in the summer, it would be out of line to vote against it now.”

WWF’s Suominen gives the opposite suggestion.

“There are clearly weaknesses compared to the original presentation. It’s a bit disappointing, but when you know how difficult the negotiation process has been, it’s great that an agreement was reached.”

“It is absolutely important that Finland votes in favor of the proposal.”