EIt’s bitter: you’ve worked hard all your life, have succeeded here and there – and then you’re brutally reduced to something that you supposedly shouldn’t take that seriously: money. Just leaf through the “colorful”, where the guests of an event are presented: “Billionaire Jürgen Großmann and his wife Dagmar Sikorski-Großmann, a successful music publisher”. So while the wife has an exciting job and is still successful in it, the big man is simply: a billionaire. Does that do justice to his complex biography and personality? Surely the man not only has money, but also feelings.

Jorg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

For this reason alone we would never strive for that status ourselves. Interestingly enough, such a categorization only happens to people who are significantly better off. There are billionaires, there are millionaires – and for us not even a term. The eight-thousander? People would think we were a mountain.



When her husband is talking, Cindy Crawford looks at the clock.

Image: EPA



Also has a problem with labels “echo-of-the-woman”Reader Andrea B. (49) from Dortmund: “He calls me mom!” She complains. “My husband thinks ‘Mutti’ is a pet name. He calls me that all the time, even in public.” The newspaper’s psychologist advises talking to him about it: “Your husband certainly doesn’t want you to address him as ‘dad’ in front of his boss or his friends.” But who white: Maybe his friends will address him as Atze, Mace or Schweinechin and his boss as “You loser” – on the other hand, dad is a really cool nickname.

letters on the pillow

Maintain a loving relationship with thenew sheet” according to Amal and George Clooney. They write “each other real letters – and then put them on the pillow”. That sounds reasonable; If you had them delivered by the post office these days, they would only arrive after many days or not at all. But will such a romantic ritual survive the grueling everyday life in the long run? When we fall into bed in the evening and press our tired head into the pillow, we would hardly notice a letter – and the next morning the thing would be as wrinkled as our face.







Apparently very stressed is loud “gala” Cindy Crawford has also been: “For example, if her husband Rande discussed something with her, she secretly looked at the clock.” She then hired a coach, and he “immediately recognized what was wrong with the supermodel”: He recommended you to take a deep breath more often. Alternatively, he could have advised her to get rid of the watch. Or from the obviously boring husband.

Actor Dominique Horwitz has long since split from his first wife of 22 years and says “colorful”: “We weren’t meant for each other.” This statement after so long togetherness triggers at “colorful” expressed a certain astonishment, to which Horwitz replies: “The fact that it took me 22 years to recognize it probably does not indicate an above-average quick comprehension.” Horwitz has now been married to his second wife for 15 years and is very happy – unless, again his faculty of comprehension plays tricks on him.







“When was the last time you were surprised by yourself?”The Golden Leaf” Horwitz’ colleague Martin Brambach knows, and he replies: “To be honest, it happens to me all the time that I’m surprised by myself – but more than shortcomings. For example, when I’m playing soccer with my twelve-year-old son, I notice that certain shots aren’t as good as they used to be.” Viewed in this way, Brambach – like basically all of us – will often surprise himself in the years and decades to come.

20 degrees colder

The AfD cannot surprise us at all, not even with this one from “Picture” researched report: In the Thuringian state parliament, the rooms are only heated to 19 degrees, and the “AfD faction around Björn Höcke (50) has ordered several oil radiators (‘Pro Breeze’, each 187 euros) with 2500 watts and chimney effect for employees “. This will probably be of no use at all: Whoever enters Höcke’s office will probably get the impression in the future that it will suddenly be 20 degrees colder.

On the other hand, the news that singer Cher (76) is in love with music producer Alexander Edwards warms our hearts. “The 36-year-old doesn’t have the best reputation,” warns.woman in the mirror. “His ex-girlfriend, model Amber Rose, 39, with whom he has son Slash, 3, had accused him of cheating on her with 12 wives.” year-olds may have, its reputation may not matter a bit.

Also “gala” knows something about Edwards, namely that he had his son’s date of birth “tattooed on his forehead”. The young love of Cher and Edwards shouldn’t be so intimate that she would allow him to have her date of birth tattooed as well.