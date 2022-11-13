Abu Dhabi (Union)

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command for People of Determination won two gold and silver medals, and won the first places, in the first bow and arrow championship for People of Determination, which was organized by the Bow and Arrow Association, and under the supervision of the Union of People of Determination, in Dubai.

Obaid Al Kaabi won the first place and the gold medal “men’s category” for a distance of 50 meters in the convex arc, and Abdullah Al-Junaibi won the second place, and he won the silver medal in the “men’s category for a distance of 50 meters in the convex arc. The tournament witnessed great competition from clubs and centers of people of determination.

The organizing committee honored the player Fatima Al-Muqbali, and the player Raya Al-Sharji from the Abu Dhabi Police team for their distinguished participation.

Brigadier General Essam Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Police Physical Education Center, praised the distinguished levels achieved by the Abu Dhabi Police Team for People of Determination in its first participation after its new formation, which bodes well for achieving more brilliant results in its future participations locally, regionally or internationally.

He pointed out that the People of Determination team was launched in conjunction with the International Day of People of Determination last December, and participated in specialized workshops and followed with interest the work plan that includes focusing on individual games in the first stage, such as shooting, fencing, shot put, arrow, bow, races and weightlifting, while the stage focuses on The second is on team games, in cooperation with the expertise of the coaches of the competitions and teams section, the specialists of the People of Determination branch at the Abu Dhabi Police General Command and strategic partners, to ensure the best results and the achievement of the desired goals.